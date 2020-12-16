Can Iowa business owners require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees?

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Business owners will have to decide what role they want to play in getting their employees vaccinated.

Denise Hill, a Drake University professor and attorney said employers do have the right to set the conditions for which their employees are going to work, but there are exceptions.

Hill said under the Americans with Disabilities Act, employers can ask for validation such as a doctor’s note, and they have to provide reasonable accommodations.

That may mean requiring the employee to work from home or wear a mask in the office. But they may determine an unvaccinated worker creates an undue hardship.

“If there’s a medical contraindication, which would suggest that person is not a good candidate for vaccination, or if the person has a sincerely held religious belief, and that’s defined at the state level,” Hill said.

Ultimately, Hill said while it’s the employer’s decision whether to mandate, she recommends having a dialogue with employees.

