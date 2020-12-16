Area teachers treated to free coffee

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Area teachers were treated to some free coffee from Scooters and Karma Coffee Cafe on Wednesday morning.

The Linn Area Credit Union partnered with the Teacher Store to give a free cup to Kindergarten through 12-greade teachers.

The Teacher Store was also at a Scooters Coffee location handing out free school supplies.

“Teacher Store” and the credit union said it was a way to thank teachers with the challenges they faced this year.

“We just decided this year would be a good year to do a little something extra special for the holidays to get through this last little hump before they take Christmas break,” said

Vana said the giveaway gave her a chance to connect with teachers and ask about the supplies they need.

