Advertisement

Area teachers treated to free coffee

Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Area teachers were treated to some free coffee from Scooters and Karma Coffee Cafe on Wednesday morning.

The Linn Area Credit Union partnered with the Teacher Store to give a free cup to Kindergarten through 12-greade teachers.

The Teacher Store was also at a Scooters Coffee location handing out free school supplies.

“Teacher Store” and the credit union said it was a way to thank teachers with the challenges they faced this year.

“We just decided this year would be a good year to do a little something extra special for the holidays to get through this last little hump before they take Christmas break,” said

Vana said the giveaway gave her a chance to connect with teachers and ask about the supplies they need.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
Iowa using $10M in virus aid to fund state police officers
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Michigan cancels Saturday night football game with Iowa
Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed in farming accident in Black Hawk County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
Gov. Reynolds makes adjustments to disaster emergency proclamation as hospitalizations decline
1,338 more cases, 68 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday

Latest News

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical pose for a photo at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing...
Waterloo hospitals to receive COVID vaccine in coming days
The entrance to the Anamosa Care Center on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
People at long term care facilities across Iowa excited to get the vaccine
File photo
Iowa City releases plan to restructure police towards community policing model
Free coffee today for area teachers in Cedar Rapids
Free coffee today for area teachers in Cedar Rapids