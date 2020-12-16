Another quiet day, next precip chance is Friday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a decent day overall with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs into the 20s. Tonight into tomorrow, a warm front approaches from the west. This will be a situation where the clouds will likely win and we should see considerable cloudiness later tonight through Thursday once again. That will hold our highs back into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday continues to look windy with temperatures getting back above freezing, which hasn’t happened since late last week. Our next system is still on track to bring a rain/snow mix Friday night into early Saturday. At this time, impacts look low, but we’ll keep watching the trends and overall track. Just beyond, plan on highs to remain generally in the 30s for a few days then turn colder around Christmas Eve.

