Alliant Energy donates $100,000 to feed 2,000 families

Alliant Energy customers potentially overcharged, will see bills adjusted in September
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy announced on Wednesday it is working with partners in Iowa and Wisconsin to deliver 2,000 food boxes to families for the holidays.

In Iowa, Alliant is working with Hy-Vee to provide 1,000 food boxes for families in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Marion, Clinton, Dubuque, Ottumwa, Marshalltown and Mason City.

Alliant said Four Oaks will distribute the boxes to families in their Total Child, family development and self-sufficiency, foster care and adoption programs, among others.

In Wisconsin, Alliant is working with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to deliver 1,000 food boxes to seven food pantries.

In addition to the food boxes, Alliant said families will be receiving a gift certificate for the purchase of meat from a local grocery store.

