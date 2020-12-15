Advertisement

University of Dubuque buys 121 acres along Mississippi River

Students at EICC will be able to directly apply their credits to six different major programs...
Students at EICC will be able to directly apply their credits to six different major programs at the University of Dubuque starting this fall. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)(KCRG)
By the Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The University of Dubuque has bought 121 acres in northern Dubuque County that it plans to keep in its native state and use for education and research.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that school leaders on Tuesday announced the purchase of Wolter Woods and Prairies, located north of Balltown along the Mississippi River. The acquisition is the culmination of a 10-year relationship between the university and former landowners Mari and Gary Wolter, who sought an owner to continue their efforts to preserve the native landscape.

University officials declined to say how much the school paid for the property, but noted an anonymous investor financed the purchase.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
One dead, two injured in Sunday night crash in Iowa County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
State will return $21 million diverted to upgrade IT systems to coronavirus fund
University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of...
New COVID-19 hospital admissions decline as Iowa begins vaccinations of healthcare workers
The family of an inmate at an Iowa prison says they worry about their loved one's health after...
Family of inmate worries for their health at Iowa prison
University of Iowa Health Care has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.
University of Iowa Health Care receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, vaccinations begin Monday

Latest News

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
Iowa using $10M in virus aid to fund state police officers
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Michigan cancels Saturday night football game with Iowa
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Odds of a White Christmas
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the historical odds in Iowa