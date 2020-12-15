St. Luke’s receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s has received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines, and plans to begin vaccinations Tuesday.

Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids also received its first shipment of the vaccine on Tuesday morning.

It comes a day after the first COVID-19 vaccinations occurred in the state on Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said this is the first sign of real hope and relief as more than 100 staff members got vaccinated on the first day.

Reynolds said the state plans to prioritize the distribution of the vaccine according to CDC recommendations, with the first doses going to frontline workers in hospitals and those in long term care facilities.

Kelly Garcia, who is the interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Human Services, said she expects anyone who wants the vaccine will have it available to them by the middle of 2021.

