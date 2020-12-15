Rural Iowa health care systems face challenges distributing COVID-19 vaccine

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Health care systems in rural Iowa say they face several challenges distributing the vaccine.

Sandy McGrath with Wright County Public Health in northern Iowa says the county doesn’t have the special freezers to store the Pfizer vaccine, and once the public can get the vaccine, another problem is getting it to small, spread-out towns.

McGrath says the plan is to have sites in individual towns.

”We will function and move to those sites rather than asking everyone to come to us,” she said.

Another challenge rural health care systems could face is people actually getting the vaccine.

An August Gallup Poll showed rural Americans were less likely to get the shots than people in urban or suburban areas.

