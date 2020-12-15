Advertisement

Overcast skies today with flurries possible

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cloudy skies continue this afternoon and evening. Flurries are possible throughout the day, but no impacts should come from them. Highs in the low to mid-20s.

Cloudy skies continue overnight as temperatures drop into the teens again. We should see some breaking of the cloud cover throughout the day on Wednesday. Highs temperatures continue to stay in the 20s tomorrow.

Temperatures then slowly rise back up into the 30s through the rest of the week as a weak front pushes through eastern Iowa. This will bring another round of clouds through Friday and gusty winds. Our next cold front may generate a few snow showers on Friday night, though that system continues to look really weak at this time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
One dead, two injured in Sunday night crash in Iowa County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
State will return $21 million diverted to upgrade IT systems to coronavirus fund
University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of...
New COVID-19 hospital admissions decline as Iowa begins vaccinations of healthcare workers
The family of an inmate at an Iowa prison says they worry about their loved one's health after...
Family of inmate worries for their health at Iowa prison
University of Iowa Health Care has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.
University of Iowa Health Care receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, vaccinations begin Monday

Latest News

Wind chills today
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Cloudy sky continues with a typical December chill
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Scattered flurries possible