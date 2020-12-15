Overcast skies today with flurries possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cloudy skies continue this afternoon and evening. Flurries are possible throughout the day, but no impacts should come from them. Highs in the low to mid-20s.

Cloudy skies continue overnight as temperatures drop into the teens again. We should see some breaking of the cloud cover throughout the day on Wednesday. Highs temperatures continue to stay in the 20s tomorrow.

Temperatures then slowly rise back up into the 30s through the rest of the week as a weak front pushes through eastern Iowa. This will bring another round of clouds through Friday and gusty winds. Our next cold front may generate a few snow showers on Friday night, though that system continues to look really weak at this time.

