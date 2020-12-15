Advertisement

Ohio State postpones matchup with Iowa women due to COVID-19

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Ames, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A game scheduled for the upcoming weekend between the University of Iowa and Ohio State University in women’s basketball has been postponed due to positive tests for the novel coronavirus among Ohio State’s program.

The game, originally set for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December, 19, was delayed after school officials with Ohio State consulted with Big Ten Conference officials. No time frame for rescheduling has been announced.

The Hawkeyes’ next game is now scheduled for Tuesday, December 22, at 2:00 p.m. against Western Illinois. It will be available through online streaming service BTN+.

