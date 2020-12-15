Advertisement

No. 3 Iowa’s date with No. 1 Gonzaga headlines Top 25 slate

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) blocks a shot by Northern Illinois guard Anthony Crump (50)...
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) blocks a shot by Northern Illinois guard Anthony Crump (50) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By AARON BEARD, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Third-ranked Iowa’s offense is rolling entering this weekend’s scheduled meeting with top-ranked Gonzaga.

The Hawkeyes have won every game by at least 13 points while scoring 93 points or more each time. They are scheduled to meet the Bulldogs on Saturday in South Dakota. Tipoff is 11:00 a.m. and will be televised on CBS. Gonzaga hasn’t played since beating West Virginia on Dec. 2 due to COVID-19 protocols.

The week’s AP Top 25 schedule includes a rescheduled game between No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 23 Louisville, while No. 16 Missouri plays with an AP ranking for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

