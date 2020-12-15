Michigan cancels Saturday night football game with Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Fans hoping to see the Iowa Hawkeye football team go for its seventh straight win will have to wait a bit longer.

The University of Michigan announced on Tuesday afternoon they are canceling their trip to Kinnick Stadium due to COVID-19 concerns within their program.

The Wolverines had canceled their last two games, Maryland and Ohio State, due to players being out with the virus.

“In accordance with the Big Ten COVID-19 medical policies and health guidelines, we are without a significant number of players for this week’s game,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury, and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa. We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior. The number of positive tests over the past three weeks, which require a 21-day unavailability period, and the contact tracing requirements associated with those numbers has pushed our current list of unavailable student-athletes to over 50. This is a very unfortunate situation, and we are disappointed that our program will not be able to finish the season against the Hawkeyes. I am very proud of the way that our players worked to try and get back onto the field, but the numbers simply don’t support us taking the field on Saturday. This has been a very challenging and difficult 2020 for everyone, and we want to make sure we are doing what is right for our student-athletes at every step along the way, and that ultimately is ensuring their health, safety and welfare.”

Iowa is one of three Big 10 teams to play all eight regularly scheduled games for the 2020 season. Penn State and Rutgers are the others.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department reported only one positive result out of nearly 700 tests performed last week.

With the cancelation of Saturday’s game, Iowa finishes the season at 6-2 and await word on any possible bowl game opportunities.

Coach Ferentz: "We are disappointed that we are not able to play on Saturday. All of us were looking forward to this game and this challenge. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen. pic.twitter.com/Qn498dsDED — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 15, 2020

