MercyOne Dubuque prepares for first COVID-19 vaccines for Tuesday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Robert Wethal, vice-president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said they are expecting to start vaccinating staff for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“We will go through and make sure all of the process works, all of the technology works and then get some people vaccinated,” Wethal said.

Wethal explained they split health care workers into three groups. The first group to get vaccinated will be those at the frontlines dealing with COVID-19 patients on a regular basis.

Wethal said they hope the vaccines will accomplish two goals: help them manage their staffing and capacity issues, and ensure trust with the community.

“All the studies show that it is very effective and that it is safe, so that will reduce the number of our staff getting COVID so that we can handle more patients and sicker patients whether they will be COVID or non-COVID,” Wethal said. “The other important thing is to show the general public that we are committed to this and we feel it is a safe vaccine and it is important and, if we can do that, as it is available the general public should do the same.”

However, Wethal said this does not mean the pandemic is over or that people should let their guards down.

“We are kind of pushing into the fourth quarter,” Wethal said. “The vaccine is going to allow us to protect our health care workers, start protecting the most vulnerable population, but it is going to be very important that we continue to mask, continue to have distance, continue washing your hands.”

Suresh Gunasekaran, chief executive officer at University of Iowa Health Care, underscored those words.

“To have a significant part of the population still not vaccinated, but then are taking safety standards less seriously really, again, takes us back to where we were a few weeks or a few months ago,” Gunasekaran said.

The process was moving quicker at UIHC in Iowa City as it saw its first coronavirus vaccinations on Monday. Gunasekaran said more than 100 staff members got vaccinated on the first day.

“We have had no major hiccups at all,” Gunasekaran said. “Everyone who has been vaccinated today is doing well.”

Gunasekaran expects that number to be just under 1,000 workers by the end of the week.

