Mercy Cedar Rapids to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids will get its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, according to officials.

The hospital said it will vaccinate frontline health care workers first. The facility has set up a special area where those workers will get their first dose.

Mercy said it has ample freezer space to hold both the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and any others that get Food and Drug Administration approval.

