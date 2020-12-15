Mercy Cedar Rapids to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
Dec. 14, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids will get its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, according to officials.
The hospital said it will vaccinate frontline health care workers first. The facility has set up a special area where those workers will get their first dose.
Mercy said it has ample freezer space to hold both the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and any others that get Food and Drug Administration approval.
