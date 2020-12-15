Advertisement

Mercy Cedar Rapids to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids will get its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, according to officials.

The hospital said it will vaccinate frontline health care workers first. The facility has set up a special area where those workers will get their first dose.

Mercy said it has ample freezer space to hold both the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and any others that get Food and Drug Administration approval.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator...
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decrease, ICU usage flat
police
One dead, two injured in Sunday night crash in Iowa County
Cedar Rapids issues limited water boil order for residents on Northeast side
Snowfall Totals from Dec. 11-12, 2020
Snowfall Totals for December 11-12, 2020
Michael Joe Meyer, 29, was sentenced on December 10, 2020 to two years in federal prison after...
Tipton man sentenced to two years in federal prison for possessing a gun as a felon

Latest News

One person positive for COVID-19 in Hawkeye athletics program last week
One person positive for COVID-19 in Hawkeye athletics program last week
A blue spruce tree, right, that was knocked over in the August 10 derecho stands propped up in...
Derecho-damaged tree finds new home for the holidays
Derecho-damaged tree at church.
Derecho-damaged tree arrives at Cedar Rapids church for holiday decorating
Mercy Medical Center to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday
Mercy Medical Center to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday