Man killed in farming accident in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a farming accident on Monday near Waterloo.

At around 3:33 p.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of an industrial accident at 6027 Hess Road. Officials believe that Christopher Lee Holman, 36, of Waterloo, was operating farm equipment and became caught by its moving parts when trying to break up items inside the machine.

Holman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hudson Fire Department and Paramedics assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.