Advertisement

Man killed in farming accident in Black Hawk County

Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office logo.
Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office logo.(Courtesy: Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a farming accident on Monday near Waterloo.

At around 3:33 p.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of an industrial accident at 6027 Hess Road. Officials believe that Christopher Lee Holman, 36, of Waterloo, was operating farm equipment and became caught by its moving parts when trying to break up items inside the machine.

Holman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hudson Fire Department and Paramedics assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
One dead, two injured in Sunday night crash in Iowa County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
State will return $21 million diverted to upgrade IT systems to coronavirus fund
University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of...
New COVID-19 hospital admissions decline as Iowa begins vaccinations of healthcare workers
The family of an inmate at an Iowa prison says they worry about their loved one's health after...
Family of inmate worries for their health at Iowa prison
University of Iowa Health Care has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.
University of Iowa Health Care receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, vaccinations begin Monday

Latest News

Odds of a White Christmas in eastern Iowa
Odds of a White Christmas in eastern Iowa
The entrance to Foundation 2 in Cedar Rapids.
Foundation 2 gets recognition for work after derecho
Students at EICC will be able to directly apply their credits to six different major programs...
University of Dubuque buys 121 acres along Mississippi River
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
Iowa using $10M in virus aid to fund state police officers