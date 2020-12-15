Advertisement

Looking forward to a brighter sky mid-week

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a chance for a few flurries tonight the weather remains quiet. The best thing about Wednesday will be some breaks in the cloud cover. Temperatures stay in the 20s for highs but it will feel better with more sunshine. Milder air builds ahead of a cold front on Friday as highs jump into the upper 30s. Friday night a chance for light snow moves through with a partly cloudy weekend expected. Highs moderate early next week with some 40-degree highs possible.

