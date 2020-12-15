Linn-Mar to return to hybrid learning after holidays

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar school board announced on Tuesday it decided to return to school in the A/B Hybrid Learning model district-wide from January 4 through January 7.

The board said on January 8, all students Pre-K through 6th grades will move back to onsite learning and 7th-12th grade students will remain in the hybrid learning model through January 29.

