Linn-Mar to return to hybrid learning after holidays

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar school board announced on Tuesday it decided to return to school in the A/B Hybrid Learning model district-wide from January 4 through January 7.

The board said on January 8, all students Pre-K through 6th grades will move back to onsite learning and 7th-12th grade students will remain in the hybrid learning model through January 29.

For more information, including the January schedule, click here.

