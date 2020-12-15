Iowans reminded to check driver’s license expiration date as disaster proclamation is set to expire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is reminding Iowans to check the expiration date on their driver’s license and ID cards.

This comes as Gov. Reynolds’ disaster emergency proclamation is set to expire on January 8, 2021.

That proclamation waived driver’s license expiration dates for licenses that expired after January 16, 2020.

That means normal driver’s license renewal requirements will go back into effect.

The Iowa DOT released the following guidance:

Check the expiration date on your card. As a reminder, your driver’s license remains valid for driving privileges 60 days after the expiration date. If your card has expired or will expire soon, check the Iowa Department of Transportation’s online resources to see if you can renew online If you do not meet the criteria for online renewal, find a location nearest you to renew in person. Iowa DOT service centers require you to schedule an appointment for service. County treasurer renewal locations can choose how they are serving customers. You are encouraged to contact that office to determine if you need an appointment. Please plan ahead as appointment scheduling could be as much as 3-4 weeks out and holiday closures may impact the availability of appointments.

