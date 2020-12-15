Iowa Republican politicians acknowledge Electoral College results

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of the Electoral College cast their ballots Monday and affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory as he crossed the threshold of 270 electoral votes needed to become the next president.

Biden earned 306 total electoral votes, with President Donald Trump gaining the remaining 232, including six from Iowa.

Some Republican members of Congress have avoided calling Biden the President-elect in the last month, with some saying they were waiting until the electors cast their ballots Monday to do so.

KCRG-TV9 reached out to the federal lawmakers who will represent eastern Iowa when Biden is inaugurated, all of whom are Republicans, asking if they recognize Biden as the President-elect after Monday’s vote.

Sen. Joni Ernst’s office referred to a comment she made to the Wall Street Journal, saying, “Like it or not, I know for Iowans it’s disappointing, but the process is what it is, and the Constitution will be followed.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley said in a statement, “The Electoral College met and voted according to our constitutional process.”

In response to a follow-up question, asking if Grassley accepted the results of those votes and recognizes Biden as the President-elect, Grassley said in an emailed statement, “Under the Constitution, that was decided by the Electoral College.”

When asked about when Grassley, as Senate president pro tempore, would call Biden to congratulate him and discuss working together and other matters of state, the senator’s office said Grassley has never called an incoming president to congratulate him.

In a statement, First District Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson said, “President Trump has accomplished so much on behalf of Iowans and our nation, and I strongly believe he deserved another term. Personally, I was proud to stand with the overwhelming majority of Iowans who cast their vote for President Trump. This has been a hotly contested election and the President was right to investigate potential irregularities and pursue legal remedies.

“Given the status of the campaign’s legal challenges, and with presidential electors officially casting over 270 votes for Vice President Biden, it is clear he is going to be sworn in as our next President. While Joe Biden and I disagree on many issues, I know we can find common ground and work together to better the lives of Iowans and all Americans,” Hinson continued.

The campaign of Second District Congresswoman-elect Mariannette Miller-Meeks said she had previously referred to Biden as President-elect during a Dec. 4 taping of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS.

Members of Congress will meet in a joint session on Jan. 6 to certify the electoral votes.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.