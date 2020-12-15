Advertisement

Iowa City pharmacy to hold virtual job fair Tuesday

The pharmacy is looking to fill more than 75 positions
Virtual Job Fair
Virtual Job Fair
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - DivvyDOSE, part of pharmacy care service organization OptumRX, is hosting a virtual job fair to fill more than 75 pharmacy positions in Iowa City on Tuesday.

The company is looking to fill positions including pharmacy support services, pharmacy technician, customer support, operations management, finance, analytics, inside sales and technology positions.

These positions will be based at divvyDOSE, located at 201 East Washington Street in Iowa City,

The virtual job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone interested can register online here.

