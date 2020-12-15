Hy-Vee gives out 3,000 boxes of food in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee gave out 3,000 boxes of food in Cedar Rapids today to help those in need during what has been an unforgettable year between the pandemic and the August derecho.

Food was being handed out at three different locations, including the 1st Avenue Hy-Vee, the Ladd Library, and Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. Each box of food is enough to feed a family of four. Cars lined up nearly two hours in advance to get the food.

”It means a lot to our family, we’re kind of low on funds this year,” Shawn Carnicle, a local resident, said.

Others in line agreed.

“We struggle every month and I have 3 boys and it just means a lot, and it helps out. Every little bit helps for anybody right now especially in 2020,” Erin Kwasinski, another local resident, said.

It’s more than just a box of food, it’s peace of mind for many worried about where their meals will come from.

“Which bill do I send in, if I send in all of my payments, there is no grocery money,” Dorothy Campbell, a local resident, said.

Boxes were handed out to any car that came through with no need to show identification or explain.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for families,” Kwasinski said.

