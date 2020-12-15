Hawkeyes’ Clark sweeps Big Ten women’s basketball honors, again

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An outstanding freshman on the University of Iowa’s women’s college basketball team continues to add to her personal trophy case.

Caitlin Clark, the freshman guard from West Des Moines, was named both the overall player of the week in the Big Ten Conference, as well as the freshman of the week. She is the first player to sweep those awards twice in a season since Nebraska’s Jessica Shepard achieved the same result in the 2015-2016 season.

Clark had 34.5 points, seven rebounds, and five assists per game over the past week. Her late-game three-point shot sealed the victory for the Hawkeyes over in-state rival Iowa State.

The freshman of the week honors was Clark’s third in the first three weeks of the season.

The Hawkeye women play next at Ohio State on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The game is available through online streaming service BTN+.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.