Gloria Gaynor to perform at audience-less Times Square New Year’s Eve

A test is performed in New York's Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, of the New Year's Eve ball that will be lit and sent up a 130-foot pole atop One Times Square to mark the start of the 2019 new year. Organizers of the annual event say the ball, illuminated by LEDs and enhanced by Waterford Crystal triangles, is capable of displaying a palette of more than 16 million vibrant colors and billions of patterns to create a spectacular kaleidoscope effect.(Julie Walker | AP Photo/Julie Walker)
By the Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will be a celebration of perseverance, honoring essential workers and featuring Gloria Gaynor singing her anthem, “I Will Survive.”

Organizers had announced previously that the annual event will be virtual this year, with no public audience as in other years, and aimed at broadcast viewers. The broadcasts that usually set up shop in Times Square will be there, including “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021,” which will have a performance from Jennifer Lopez.

Organizers say they will be honoring essential workers as the “Heroes of 2020.”

