Garza earns second conference player of the week honors this season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second time in the first three weeks of the college basketball season, the University of Iowa’s standout men’s basketball center was named the best player in the conference.

Luka Garza was named the Big Ten Conference’s men’s basketball player of the week on Monday, sharing the honor with Ayo Dosunmu from Illinois. The Hawkeye center averaged 24.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game over the course of three games, each a victory for the school. He recorded an impressive 16 points and 14 rebounds against #16 North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and a 23 point, 8 rebound effort against Northern Illinois.

Garza’s performance against in-state rival Iowa State was a historic effort. He scored 34 points in 17 minutes of game time, including 21 consecutive points for the team in a 5:15 stretch in the game’s second half. Garza made 13 of 14 field goals in the game, including six of seven three-point baskets. It was the most points an NCAA Divison I player has scored in less than 20 minutes of game time in the last 25 seasons.

Garza was previously named the player of the week during the season’s first week of action.

