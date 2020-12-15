Garnavillo, Iowa insurance agent has license revoked over fraudulent, dishonest practices

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Insurance Division revoked the license of a Garnavillo insurance producer saying she misrepresented the benefits, terms and disadvantages of certain insurance policies to elderly consumers.

In addition to having her license revoke, insurance producer Brenda Murray must pay $18,000 in civil penalties for fraudulent and dishonest practices, incompetency, recommending unsuitable products and committing twisting.

Officials also said Murray falsely identified herself as the consumer to insurance carriers and advised clients to make transactions that were not suitable for elderly consumers and weren’t in line with their insurance and financial goals.

“Ms. Murray violated Iowa insurance law by using fraudulent and dishonest practices designed to mislead both the insurers and elderly consumers,” Chance McElhaney, Iowa Insurance Division Communications Director said. “As part of the investigation into this complaint filed against Murray, the Iowa Insurance Division was able to work with the insurance carriers to reverse the unsuitable insurance transaction which fortunately minimized the financial impact to the consumers. Consumers should fully understand and evaluate all options offered to them concerning their finances. If they are at any point uncomfortable or something just doesn’t seem quite right, consumers should call our office or file an insurance complaint.”

To file a complaint with the Iowa Insurance Division, click here.

