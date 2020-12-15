Foundation 2 gets recognition for work after derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A local organization that specializes in mental health services was recognized by a national organization for its work following the August derecho.

Foundation 2 Crisis Services was given the American Association of Suicidology’s award for Mobile Crisis Outreach Program of the Year. The organization noted Foundation 2′s response effort after the devastating storm during an already difficult year for many people. The local response included partnering with the neighborhood resource centers set up to serve residents dealing with damage, and other coordination with local officials.

“We have seen an increase in challenges individuals are facing, including lost housing, changes in employment, and other instabilities,” Drew Martel, director of crisis services, said, in a statement. “The last year has been difficult for all of us. With so much economic stress, virtually everyone has struggled with their mental health. Mobile crisis is one of few resources providing on-site counseling services at any time, for anyone.”

The mobile crisis outreach program provides free crisis de-escalation, suicide screening and assessment, and other resources.

The award will be presented to Foundation 2 at a conference in April 2021.

