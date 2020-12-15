Advertisement

Firefighters investigating cause of explosion and fire at Waterloo school bus garage

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An investigation is underway to find out the cause of an explosion and fire at a school bus garage.

It happened Monday afternoon at School Bus Sales, located in the 4500 block of Texas Street.

Waterloo’s Fire Battalion Chief says walls at the business were blown out and crews found a burning school bus inside.

Four people went to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
One dead, two injured in Sunday night crash in Iowa County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
State will return $21 million diverted to upgrade IT systems to coronavirus fund
University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of...
New COVID-19 hospital admissions decline as Iowa begins vaccinations of healthcare workers
The family of an inmate at an Iowa prison says they worry about their loved one's health after...
Family of inmate worries for their health at Iowa prison
University of Iowa Health Care has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.
University of Iowa Health Care receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, vaccinations begin Monday

Latest News

divvy-DOSE is hosting a virtual job fair to fill more than 75-pharmacy positions in Iowa City.
Iowa City pharmacy hosting virtual job fair Tuesday
Attorney General William Barr is stepping down and will leave office before Christmas.
Attorney General William Barr resigns
Firefighters responded to this large fire at an auto shop in Cedar Falls.
Four hurt in fire and explosion in Waterloo
In Waterloo, an investigation is underway to find out the cause of an explosion and fire at a...
Firefighters investigating large fire at Cedar Falls auto repair shop