Firefighters investigating cause of explosion and fire at Waterloo school bus garage

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An investigation is underway to find out the cause of an explosion and fire at a school bus garage.

It happened Monday afternoon at School Bus Sales, located in the 4500 block of Texas Street.

Waterloo’s Fire Battalion Chief says walls at the business were blown out and crews found a burning school bus inside.

Four people went to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.