Advertisement

Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the historical odds in Iowa

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Now that we have reached the middle of the month, many people will start to wonder if we will get a White Christmas across eastern Iowa.

First, let’s start off with what a White Christmas means. The definition focuses more on snow depth than actual snow falling on December 25th. For it to be a “White Christmas”, a location must have at least 1″ of snow on the ground on Christmas.

Looking at the historical odds, eastern Iowa normally has between a 30-70% chance of seeing a White Christmas. These percentages are based on historical average data from the U.S. Climate Normals measured between 1981-2010.

What a location needs for it be a White Christmas.
What a location needs for it be a White Christmas.(KCRG)

Our northern counties have the highest chance of seeing a White Christmas, between 60-70%. Moving south into Waterloo & Dubuque, they have around a 50-60% of a White Christmas. Our Central Zone, on average, has a 40-50% chance of seeing at least 1″ of snow on Christmas and the chances decrease even more south of Interstate 80.

Odds of a White Christmas
Odds of a White Christmas(KCRG)

Your First Alert Storm Team will be keeping a close eye on the forecast through Christmas to see if this will be a possibility this year.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
One dead, two injured in Sunday night crash in Iowa County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
State will return $21 million diverted to upgrade IT systems to coronavirus fund
University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of...
New COVID-19 hospital admissions decline as Iowa begins vaccinations of healthcare workers
The family of an inmate at an Iowa prison says they worry about their loved one's health after...
Family of inmate worries for their health at Iowa prison
University of Iowa Health Care has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.
University of Iowa Health Care receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, vaccinations begin Monday

Latest News

Wind chills today
Overcast skies today with flurries possible
kcrg wx
Cloudy sky continues with a typical December chill
First Alert Forecast
Scattered flurries possible
Wind chills this afternoon
Cold afternoon, flurries possible tonight through Tuesday