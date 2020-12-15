Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the historical odds in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Now that we have reached the middle of the month, many people will start to wonder if we will get a White Christmas across eastern Iowa.

First, let’s start off with what a White Christmas means. The definition focuses more on snow depth than actual snow falling on December 25th. For it to be a “White Christmas”, a location must have at least 1″ of snow on the ground on Christmas.

Looking at the historical odds, eastern Iowa normally has between a 30-70% chance of seeing a White Christmas. These percentages are based on historical average data from the U.S. Climate Normals measured between 1981-2010.

Our northern counties have the highest chance of seeing a White Christmas, between 60-70%. Moving south into Waterloo & Dubuque, they have around a 50-60% of a White Christmas. Our Central Zone, on average, has a 40-50% chance of seeing at least 1″ of snow on Christmas and the chances decrease even more south of Interstate 80.

Your First Alert Storm Team will be keeping a close eye on the forecast through Christmas to see if this will be a possibility this year.

