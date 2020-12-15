Advertisement

Derecho-damaged tree finds new home for the holidays

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A tree that was damaged, but not destroyed, in the August derecho now has a new home.

The blue spruce was damaged at Cheryl Fiala’s home in Cedar Rapids during the storm. It was one that her family had been decorating for Christmas for years. Other than being blown over, the tree was still in one piece, but it couldn’t be replanted.

Fiala went to the internet to offer the tree, too large to fit in a living room, in an effort to keep the tradition going.

“I posted it on the Derecho resource site that the tree was available,” Fiala said. “If anybody wanted to use it as a Christmas tree, we would keep it alive the best we could until it was time to harvest it in December.”

First Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 361 17th Street SE, took Fiala up on her offer and gave the tree a new home. It’s now braced and standing outside of the building for Christmas. 

Melanie Van Weelden, the church’s lead minister, said this particular tree holds an even more important meaning this year.

“Our church has damage from the storm. Many of us, myself included, have homes that were damaged in the storm,” Van Weelden said. “And we’ve all been trying to endure and persevere. And this is a great metaphor for, you know, we’ve gone through some difficult times, but we’re still standing here trying to light up this world.”

The church plans to hold a tree-lighting ceremony during their Christmas Eve service.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator...
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decrease, ICU usage flat
police
One dead, two injured in Sunday night crash in Iowa County
Cedar Rapids issues limited water boil order for residents on Northeast side
Snowfall Totals from Dec. 11-12, 2020
Snowfall Totals for December 11-12, 2020
Michael Joe Meyer, 29, was sentenced on December 10, 2020 to two years in federal prison after...
Tipton man sentenced to two years in federal prison for possessing a gun as a felon

Latest News

One person positive for COVID-19 in Hawkeye athletics program last week
One person positive for COVID-19 in Hawkeye athletics program last week
A room prepared for administering COVID-19 vaccines to employees of Mercy Medical Center in...
Mercy Cedar Rapids to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
Derecho-damaged tree at church.
Derecho-damaged tree arrives at Cedar Rapids church for holiday decorating
Mercy Medical Center to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday
Mercy Medical Center to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday