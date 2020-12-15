Advertisement

Deadline for USPS’ Operation Santa approaches on Tuesday

USPS is launching Operation Santa Letter where children can send or upload letters to Santa and...
USPS is launching Operation Santa Letter where children can send or upload letters to Santa and be adopted to receive what they request of St. Nick.(USPS Twitter)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday is the deadline to send in a letter for Operation Santa, an annual program by the United States Postal Service that dates back to over 100 years ago.

The USPS operates the program to help families in need receive gifts during the holidays. To participate as a gift recipient, families need to write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address and send it to Santa’s workshop. Then, people can “adopt” a letter through the postal service’s website for a response.

More than 22,000 letters have been adopted so far this season, according to officials. Letters sent in by Tuesday will be posted on the USPS website for adoption.

The program can trace its origins to 1912, when Frank Hitchcock, the postmaster general, authorized employees to open letters addressed to Santa and respond to them. The public was invited to participate in responding to letters during the 1940s. As with many things, the program shifted online starting in 2017.

“Dear Santa,” a documentary film about Operation Santa, premiered on December 4, 2020.

More information on how to adopt a letter and provide a gift to somebody in need can be found on the USPS website.

