COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids

Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids receives COVID-19 vaccine.
Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids receives COVID-19 vaccine.(Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids received its first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.

The hospital says it will vaccinate frontline health care workers first.

The vaccine arrived at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City and MercyOne in Dubuque on Monday and vaccinations got underway shortly after.

