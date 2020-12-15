COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids received its first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.

The hospital says it will vaccinate frontline health care workers first.

The vaccine arrived at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City and MercyOne in Dubuque on Monday and vaccinations got underway shortly after.

