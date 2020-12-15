Cloudy sky continues with a typical December chill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on clouds to stay thick today with highs into the mid-20s. Some flurries may occur in a few locations, but no impacts are expected, should you even see them at all. Looking ahead, tomorrow will likely feature a cloudy start to the day with some breakup possible as the day goes on. Even with some breaks, highs will remain in the 20s thanks to the snowpack. A weak front will approach on Thursday which will increase the clouds again toward the end of the week. There is hope to get above freezing on Friday, though it’ll come with a gusty south wind. Our next cold front may generate a few snow showers on Friday night, though that system continues to look really weak at this time.

