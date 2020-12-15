Advertisement

Cedar Rapids lifts precautionary boil order

The City of Cedar Rapids is asking approximately 31 water customers on the Northeast side...
The City of Cedar Rapids is asking approximately 31 water customers on the Northeast side within the boundary listed below to consider either boil their water or use bottled water as a precautionary measure after crews repaired a broken water main.(City of Cedar Rapids)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids has lifted the precautionary boil advisory for all customers in the Timber Ridge subdivision following work to repair a water main break.

Officials said final testing confirmed water is now safe for consumption.

The boil recommendation was announced on Sunday for the following area:

  • Birchwood Drive NE, between Terrace Hill Drive NE and Redbud Road NE
  • Lynbrook Drive NE, south of Knollshire Road NE

Additional individual addresses:

  • 2207 Birchwood Drive NE
  • 3600 Terrace Hill Drive NE

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
One dead, two injured in Sunday night crash in Iowa County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
State will return $21 million diverted to upgrade IT systems to coronavirus fund
University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of...
New COVID-19 hospital admissions decline as Iowa begins vaccinations of healthcare workers
The family of an inmate at an Iowa prison says they worry about their loved one's health after...
Family of inmate worries for their health at Iowa prison
University of Iowa Health Care has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.
University of Iowa Health Care receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, vaccinations begin Monday

Latest News

Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids receives COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids
Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids receives COVID-19 vaccine
Iowans reminded to check driver’s license expiration date as disaster proclamation is set to expire
Iowa Insurance Division
Garnavillo, Iowa insurance agent has license revoked over fraudulent, dishonest practices