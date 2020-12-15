Cedar Rapids lifts precautionary boil order

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids has lifted the precautionary boil advisory for all customers in the Timber Ridge subdivision following work to repair a water main break.

Officials said final testing confirmed water is now safe for consumption.

The boil recommendation was announced on Sunday for the following area:

Birchwood Drive NE, between Terrace Hill Drive NE and Redbud Road NE

Lynbrook Drive NE, south of Knollshire Road NE

Additional individual addresses:

2207 Birchwood Drive NE

3600 Terrace Hill Drive NE

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.