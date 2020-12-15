Cedar Rapids lifts precautionary boil order
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids has lifted the precautionary boil advisory for all customers in the Timber Ridge subdivision following work to repair a water main break.
Officials said final testing confirmed water is now safe for consumption.
The boil recommendation was announced on Sunday for the following area:
- Birchwood Drive NE, between Terrace Hill Drive NE and Redbud Road NE
- Lynbrook Drive NE, south of Knollshire Road NE
Additional individual addresses:
- 2207 Birchwood Drive NE
- 3600 Terrace Hill Drive NE
