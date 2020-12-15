Alliant Energy working to strengthen system following derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy said it has been working to improve its system and infrastructure ever since the derecho in August.

The energy company says its first priority after the storm was getting power back as fast and safely as possible.

It took days, even weeks for many in the Cedar Rapids area and other communities hit hardest to get re-energized.

Since then, Alliant says it has inspected every circuit and has made repairs where needed.

Workers say the nicer weather over the past few months has helped make quick progress.

The company does not believe that winter weather should cause any problems.

“As the winter season comes, and we’re looking at ice storms and snow storms, we really aren’t concerned that there’s any challenges to the system to supply our customers,” Mike Wagner, with Alliant Energy, said. “We’re gonna continue inspecting it and strengthening it, but our ability to serve our customers really hasn’t changed.”

Wagner says they’re hoping to have all streetlights fixed or replaced by the end of January.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.