50 tons of food donated to local food bank by Hy-Vee

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - HyVee is helping people in need in its eight-state region have a good meal this Christmas season.

The company donated nearly one million pounds of food to 17 food banks. In eastern Iowa, two semis full of 100,000 pounds of food went to the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program in Hiawatha. The food includes meat, produce, dairy, and non-perishable items.

“This is really huge for our community and for HyVee to be able to give back is fantastic,” Kristy Staker, the marketing and community relations coordinator for the grocery store chain in the Linn County area, said. “We are honored to be able to partner with organizations like Hacap and all of the food banks they serve and to also serve our community in ways that we are able to.”

According to Kim Guardado, the director of HACAP, the size of the donation will make an immediate impact on the lives of eastern Iowans in need.

“This is a lot of food and can help feed a lot of people,” Guardado said. “It’s really important for us to have this amount of food in a lot of varieties.”

