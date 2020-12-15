Advertisement

1,338 more cases, 68 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The state reported 1,338 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 68 COVID-19-related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 258,251 cases and 3,340 COVID-19 related deaths. Of those deaths, 3,064 listed COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death, while 276 list COVID-19 as a contributing factor.

The state reports 196,144 Iowans have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

According to the data the state makes available, 3,973 COVID-19 tests were conducted, making the total 1,288,884 since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 33.7 percent.

There are currently a total of 798 Iowans hospitalized with the virus. The state reported 85 new hospital admissions over the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 166 are in the ICU and 88 are on ventilators.

The first wave of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Iowa City yesterday, and Mercy Medical received its first shipment Tuesday morning.

