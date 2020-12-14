Advertisement

University of Iowa Health Care receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, vaccinations to begin Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of the PFizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and it plans to begin vaccinations for its workers Monday.

The initial wave of vaccines is for health care employees closely involved in COVID-19-related patient care, with several essential leaders to the pandemic response also being among the first to receive the vaccination.

