Advertisement

Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to receive COVID-19 vaccine Monday

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020.
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020.(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City is getting the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

The hospital said its workers are among those who will get vaccinated first.

In a statement, the hospital said, “We believe that this vaccine is safe and will be effective in preventing COVID-19. While supply of the vaccine will be initially limited, we will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all UI Health Care employees who would like to receive it.”

In total, the state will receive more than 170,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this month.

Kelly Garcia, the interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said she expects anyone who wants the vaccine will have it available to them by the middle of 2021.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator...
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decrease, ICU usage flat
Cedar Rapids issues limited water boil order for residents on Northeast side
Snowfall Totals from Dec. 11-12, 2020
Snowfall Totals for December 11-12, 2020
Michael Joe Meyer, 29, was sentenced on December 10, 2020 to two years in federal prison after...
Tipton man sentenced to two years in federal prison for possessing a gun as a felon
Dustin Sample, 35, of Urbandale, was arrested Sunday morning, December 13, 2020, in connection...
Urbandale Police arrest man in connection with woman’s death

Latest News

Hy-Vee expands rapid antigen testing this week
The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant is shown in Portage, Mich., Friday, Dec....
EXPLAINER: How much COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped in US
A bipartisan group of lawmakers is also hoping to deliver a relief package that would aid small...
COVID-19 vaccine rolls out as US nears 300,000 deaths
Shirley and Norman McArthur celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary after Norman, a World War...
WWII veteran celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary after COVID-19 battle