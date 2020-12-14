UIHC begins vaccinating employees for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Pfizer vaccine arrived in Iowa City even earlier than anticipated this morning. Staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics thought they’d be able to vaccinate around 160 employees today due to the early start. Masks couldn’t even hide the smiles in the room as the vaccinations began.

“It is definitely a big Christmas present for sure,” Anne Zepeski told us, a Clinical Pharmacist at UIHC.

David Conway, a Registered Nurse who works with COVID patients became the first in the state to receive the vaccine.

“It feels very exciting to be the first person in the state to receive the vaccine. I feel great to have the vaccine and finally be ahead of this virus,” Conway told us.

He says he started his morning with a surprise phone call letting him know he was first in line, he was shocked.

“Beautiful day for a vaccine,” he told us.

Soon after Conway was finished other UIHC employees began cycling through, the total process for each poke took about 5 minutes.

“I was really excited, it’s still a little surreal to me but yeah just pure excitement,” Zepeski says.

“It felt like a flue shot, nothing scary,” she added.

Those vaccinated are still taking precautions and they have one shot to go since it’s a two part process but they see today as a huge step towards getting a handle on the pandemic.

“It’s just very exciting, I’ve been anticipating this for a long, long time,” Conway says.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.