Trial set for 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend in Ankeny

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - A trial date is now set for the 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend at an Ankeny hotel.

Donault Logan faces several charges including involuntary manslaughter and non-consensual termination of pregnancy.

His trial is set for February 22, 2021, in Polk County.

In early August, police received reports of a shooting at Wood Spring Suites. 17-year-old Mia Holmes and her unborn child would later die at the hospital.

Logan turned himself in about a month after the shooting.

Holmes’ mother has said she thinks the shooting was an accident. Logan was the father of Holmes’ unborn child.

