Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids to return to in-person learning

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at Taft Middle School in the Cedar Rapids school district are returning to the classroom Monday.

They haven’t been in the classroom since the spring due to derecho damage.

McKinley and Franklin Middle Schools, as well as Jefferson and Washington High Schools, are among the other schools who also saw damage. Students at those schools returned to the classroom last week.

Kennedy High School also had damage from the August storm. It will open for in-person learning in mid-January.

