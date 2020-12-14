Scattered flurries possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds remain in place tonight and Tuesday. Some scattered flurries are possible, but not enough to have any impact. Cooler conditions with highs in the 30s stick with us into the middle of the week. With a southerly turn to the wind as a high moves southeast, a gradual warmup looks likely into next week. A weak system moves in Friday night.

