Advertisement

Scattered flurries possible

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds remain in place tonight and Tuesday. Some scattered flurries are possible, but not enough to have any impact. Cooler conditions with highs in the 30s stick with us into the middle of the week. With a southerly turn to the wind as a high moves southeast, a gradual warmup looks likely into next week. A weak system moves in Friday night.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator...
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decrease, ICU usage flat
Cedar Rapids issues limited water boil order for residents on Northeast side
police
One dead, two injured in Sunday night crash in Iowa County
Snowfall Totals from Dec. 11-12, 2020
Snowfall Totals for December 11-12, 2020
Michael Joe Meyer, 29, was sentenced on December 10, 2020 to two years in federal prison after...
Tipton man sentenced to two years in federal prison for possessing a gun as a felon

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Wind chills this afternoon
Cold afternoon, flurries possible tonight through Tuesday
Wind chills this afternoon
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Chilly December week ahead