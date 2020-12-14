Advertisement

One out of nearly 700 COVID-19 tests positive in Univ. of Iowa athletics

University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa’s athletics program saw a very low positivity rate among tests conducted for the novel coronavirus over the last week, according to data provided by officials on Monday.

One person among coaches, staff, or athletes in the Hawkeyes’ programs tested positive for COVID-19 between December 7 and December 13. 695 tests came back as negative during the same time period. Since the department implemented widespread testing as activities resumed in late May, 331 positive tests and 11,521 negative tests have been received.

The individual who tested positive will be required to undergo isolation procedures, and athletics department staff will conduct contact tracing to identify any potential exposures.

