One dead, two injured in Sunday night crash in Iowa County

Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman has died and two others were hurt in a crash on Sunday night.

Officials with Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. when the driver of a Dodge Ram failed to yield to a Toyota Prius at the intersection of 120th Street and Highway 151 just north of Amana.

In a crash report, officials said the truck hit the car broadside.

31-year-old Jessica Shulte of Upper South Amana died in the crash.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

