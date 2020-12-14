Advertisement

New COVID-19 hospital admissions decline as Iowa begins vaccinations of healthcare workers

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – COVID-19 vaccinations got underway on Monday in Iowa City as health care workers at UIHC took in the first shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine.

It comes as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported decreasing COVID-19 admissions to hospitals on Monday.

There are currently a total of 764 Iowans hospitalized with the virus. The state reported 76 new hospital admissions over the last 24 hours. That’s the lowest number since October. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 160 are in the ICU and 86 are on ventilators.

The state reported 665 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday. Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 59 COVID-19-related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 256,913 cases and 3,272 COVID-19 related deaths. Of those deaths, 3,000 listed COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death, while 273 list COVID-19 as a contributing factor.

The state reports 190,222 Iowans have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

According to the data the state makes available, 2,208 COVID-19 tests were conducted, making the total 1,284,911 since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 30.1 percent.

