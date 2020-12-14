Manchester hospital warns of potential COVID-19 vaccine scams

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa medical center is warning the general public about the potential for scams after the approval of a coronavirus vaccine.

The Regional Medical Center in Manchester issued a statement saying that scammers would try to take advantage of the recent news about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for monetary gain. They said that vulnerable populations could be targeted by scams. One such scam might ask for a person to send a payment to “reserve” a spot on receiving a vaccine, a process that will not take place in the actual distribution of the vaccine.

Officials said to never give out financial or personal information over the phone or any other form of communication.

