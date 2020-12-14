Advertisement

Manchester hospital warns of potential COVID-19 vaccine scams

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa medical center is warning the general public about the potential for scams after the approval of a coronavirus vaccine.

The Regional Medical Center in Manchester issued a statement saying that scammers would try to take advantage of the recent news about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for monetary gain. They said that vulnerable populations could be targeted by scams. One such scam might ask for a person to send a payment to “reserve” a spot on receiving a vaccine, a process that will not take place in the actual distribution of the vaccine.

Officials said to never give out financial or personal information over the phone or any other form of communication.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator...
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decrease, ICU usage flat
Cedar Rapids issues limited water boil order for residents on Northeast side
police
One dead, two injured in Sunday night crash in Iowa County
Snowfall Totals from Dec. 11-12, 2020
Snowfall Totals for December 11-12, 2020
Michael Joe Meyer, 29, was sentenced on December 10, 2020 to two years in federal prison after...
Tipton man sentenced to two years in federal prison for possessing a gun as a felon

Latest News

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
‘Healing is coming’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
One out of nearly 700 COVID-19 tests positive in Univ. of Iowa athletics
In a major turning point in the coronavirus pandemic, the first COVID-19 vaccines are being...
First COVID vaccines administered in US as death toll passes 300,000
Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams spoke Monday on promoting confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.
Surgeon general: COVID-19 vaccine confidence critical