Local credit union to pay for free coffee for teachers on Wednesday

A coffee cup.
A coffee cup.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Teachers in Linn County will have the opportunity to grab a free cup of coffee from certain local coffee shops on Wednesday.

The Linn Area Credit Union said that it would be working with The Teacher Store to provide the benefit to any kindergarten through 12th grade educator on Wednesday, December 16. Teachers can visit the Karma Coffee Cafe in Hiawatha or any Scooter’s Coffee location in the Cedar Rapids metro area to grab a coffee or beverage of their choice after showing their school ID card.

The credit union said that the offer would only be good “while supplies last.”

“We thought it would be a good time to give teachers in our communities a little pick-me-up,” Lori Vana, president of the Teacher Store board and Linn Area Credit Union business development manager, said, in a statement. “They’ve been working so hard to help students through their challenges, and we know teachers have challenges of their own.”

The Teacher Store will also be located at Scooter’s Coffee at 7037 C Avenue NE from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. to hand out free school supplies to the educators.

