Johnson County extends public health disaster emergency

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Board of Supervisors announced on Monday it approved an extension to the public health disaster emergency until January 15, 2021, or as long as Gov. Reynolds’ state disaster declaration remains in effect.

Gov. Reynolds’ proclamation is set to expire by the end of January 8, 2021.

The Johnson County public health disaster emergency extends the face covering regulation that requires everyone in the county to wear a face covering when in public settings indoors and outdoors when keeping six feet apart from others is not possible.

Under the public health disaster emergency, public settings include, but are not limited to, stores, schools, public transportation, or public settings that are not a person’s home or when a person is with people who do not live in the same household.

The face covering regulation was originally approved on August 6.

