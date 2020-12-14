Advertisement

Iowa’s 6 Republican electors formally cast vote for Trump

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tally the votes cast by...
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tally the votes cast by members of Iowa's Electoral College, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s six Republican electors cast their votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, affirming their win in an election that saw record turnout and victories in 93 of the state’s 99 counties.

Gov. Kim Reynolds presided over the meeting at the Iowa Capitol, where the six Republican activists filled out ballots Monday. The vote was a formality since the electors were required by law to vote for the candidate who won the state popular vote.

Trump won the state 53% to Joe Biden’s 45%. A record 1.7 million voters cast ballots, for a turnout rate of more than 76%.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator...
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decrease, ICU usage flat
Cedar Rapids issues limited water boil order for residents on Northeast side
Snowfall Totals from Dec. 11-12, 2020
Snowfall Totals for December 11-12, 2020
Michael Joe Meyer, 29, was sentenced on December 10, 2020 to two years in federal prison after...
Tipton man sentenced to two years in federal prison for possessing a gun as a felon
The Electoral College is written in the Constitution in Article II, Section I.
Cedar Rapids man set to vote for the next president as Electoral College member

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The clock is ticking for Americans looking to sign up for health coverage under the federal...
Deadline looms for Obamacare signups
UI Health Care says more than 50 employees will be getting the first doses during the first day...
First vaccine arrive at Univ. of Hospitals and Clinics
A trial date is now set for the 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing his pregnant...
Trial set for 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend in Ankeny