Iowa rolls past Northern Illinois, Fran McCaffery gets 200th career win with Hawkeyes

By Josh Christensen
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa continued its dominance with a 106-53 victory over Northern Illinois on Sunday. The Hawkeyes improved to 6-0 on the season.

Luka Garza led all scorers once again with 23 points on eight of 10 shooting. Joe Wieskamp wasn’t too far behind finishing with 20 points. For head coach Fran McCaffery, the win was his 200th career win at the University of Iowa.

The Hawkeyes face No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

