Iowa receiver Smith-Marsette earns conference honors after Wisconsin performance

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs up field during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A player for the University of Iowa’s football team earned offensive player of the week honors from the Big Ten Conference for the first time in over two years, according to the conference on Monday.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, the senior wide receiver from Newark, N.J., earned the honor with the best performance by a Hawkeye wide receiver in years. He caught seven passes for 140 yards, a career-high, and two touchdowns. His receiving yards were the most recorded for the team since Marvin McNutt’s 151 yards at Purdue on November 19, 2011.

Smith-Marsette left the field after injuring himself flipping into the endzone in celebration after his final touchdown catch late in the game against Wisconsin on Saturday. His status for the upcoming game against Michigan is unclear.

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, flips in the end zone in front of Wisconsin...
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, flips in the end zone in front of Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell, right, after catching a 53-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

This is Smith-Marsette’s first offensive player of the week honors. The last Hawkeye player to win the award was quarterback Nate Stanley on Oct. 15, 2018.

